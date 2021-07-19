TN HSC 12th results 2021 declared, Here are the highlights of TN +2 result
- Tamil Nadu 12th result 2021 live updates: The TN +2 HSE Result 2021 has been released. Students can check the TN Class 12 Result using their roll number and date of birth details on the official website tnresults.nic.in.
The TN 12th result has been released on July 19 at 11 am. Students can check the Class 12 result using their roll number and date of birth details on the official website tnresults.nic.in. This year, TN class 12th result has been prepared on the basis of a different evaluation method as board exams could not be held due to sudden surge spike in COVID-19 cases.
Class 12 students, who could not appear for exams, would be given marks on the basis of what they obtained in their class 10. 50% weightage in class 12 marks would be given to class 10 board exam marks, the state government has said.
Students can get the TN class 12 result related documents from DigiLocker. DigiLocker is a secure cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. Students who do not have an account in DigiLocker should create one.
JUL 19, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Tamil Nadu class 12 special exam date, registration soon
The schedule of Tamil Nadu class 12 special exam and the registration process will announced soon. Students who are not satisfied with the marks given to them on the basis of alternative marking scheme can take the special exam.
JUL 19, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu education minister informs students about board exam result
JUL 19, 2021 12:34 PM IST
DGE TN to hold special exam in September/ October
The DGE TN will hold special exam in the month of September. Candidates who are not satisfied with the board exam results can register and appear for the exam.
The exact date of the special exam will be intimated to candidates later.
JUL 19, 2021 11:30 AM IST
All pass in Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam 2021
In the 2021 alternative assessment process, all students have passed Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam. This year the class 12 result has been prepared by considering the marks of class 10 board exam, class 11 exam and class 12 board exam.
JUL 19, 2021 11:24 AM IST
35 students secured 551-600 marks in arts stream
In the arts stream, 35 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks. Normally 5 students secure marks in this range, the minister has said.
JUL 19, 2021 11:22 AM IST
8909 have scored between 551 and 600 marks in commerce stream
In the commerce stream, around 8909 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks. Normally, under non-Covid-19 circumstances 4430 score in that range, state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.
JUL 19, 2021 11:21 AM IST
30,600 students secured 551-600 marks in Science stream
In the science stream, around 30,600 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks. Normally, under non-Covid-19 circumstances 1857 score in that range, the education minister said.
JUL 19, 2021 11:20 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: Special exam in September
For those who are not satisfied with their 12th marks, exams will be conducted in September/ October, says state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Special exam will also be held for private school students who are around 39,000 in number.
JUL 19, 2021 11:14 AM IST
TN 12th result declared: List of websites
TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021 direct links to check
http://tnresults.nic.in/nebdr.htm
JUL 19, 2021 10:54 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021 in a few minutes
The Tamil Nadu DGE will release the class 12 result today at 11 am. The result can be checked at tnresults.nic.in.
"Neither NIC nor the Directorate is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets," the result website says.
JUL 19, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Tamil Nadu class 12 evaluation criteria
Tamil Nadu class 12 students can start applying for college admissions soon after the result is out. This year admission to undergraduate courses will be done through the old practice. The central universities common entrance test (CUCET) exam which was supposed to be held this year has been postponed, the UGC has said.
JUL 19, 2021 10:38 AM IST
TN class 12 board exam could not be held this year
TN 12th board exam could not be held this year due to the situation arising from COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been evaluated in an alternative way, different from the regular exam protocols and the results will be given to them today. Students can get the marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and other documents from their respective schools after the result is declared.
JUL 19, 2021 10:30 AM IST
TN HSE result 2021 to be available soon at tnresults.nic.in
The Tamil Nadu HSE result will be released on the official website tnresults.nic.in.
Last year the result was announced on July 16.
JUL 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Tamil Nadu HSE result 2021: College admission to commence soon
As per UGC order, new academic session will commence on October 1. The universities and colleges have been asked to complete the admission formalities by September 30.
This year, the central universities common entrance test will not be held. Admission to undergraduate programmes will be held in the old format.
JUL 19, 2021 10:10 AM IST
TN HSE result 2021: What's next?
The Tamil Nadu higher secondary exam result will be declared at 11 am. After the exam result is out:
Students can log on to the result portal and check the result
Wait for an official announcement regarding the special exam
Register for the special exam
JUL 19, 2021 10:07 AM IST
TN +2 result 2021: Check particulars after downloading the result
After downloading the result copy, candidates should check their particulars.
"Neither NIC nor the Directorate is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets," the result website says.
JUL 19, 2021 09:55 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: In 2019, 91.3% students had passed
The TN 12th result 2019 was released on April 19 and 91.3% of the total students had passed.
JUL 19, 2021 09:47 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: Online marksheets are only for reference
The marksheet that students would receive online at tnresults.nic.in is only for reference. It is not the original marksheet. Students can obtain the original marksheet, pass certificate and other related documents of the result from the school.
Students can also create an account in DigiLocker and obtain the document.
JUL 19, 2021 09:39 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: Website may slow down
Soon after the publication of the result, the website may slow down for a while. In such cases, students should wait and then retry instead of submitting their login details again and again.
JUL 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: Karaikkal district registered lowest pass in 2020
In TN 12th result 2020, 86.21% students had passed in Karaikkal district making it the least performing districts in the state. Overall 92.3% students had passed.
JUL 19, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Tamil Nadu +2 Result: Tirupur district registered highest pass in 2020
In 2020 class 12 board exam, Tirupur district registered the highest pass percentage in the state with 97.12% pass.
JUL 19, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 12th result 2021: 92.3% students had cleared the exam in 2020
In 2020, amid a huge pandemic, the DGE TN registered 92.3% pass in class 12 exam. 94.8% of the girl students had passed the exam while the pass percentage among boys was 89.41%
JUL 19, 2021 09:20 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021 calculator: know how marks will be calculated
TN 12th result 2021 calculation scheme will give students an idea on how much they will score in the new assessment criteria.
As per the evaluation criteria, 50 percent weightage will be given to class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks) while 20 percent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practical and internal assessment. Students who have failed in Class 11 exams will be given 35 percent marks.
JUL 19, 2021 08:41 AM IST
TN HSE Result 2021: Know how, where to check
Tamil Nadu 12th result will be declared today, July 19 at 11 am. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) will release the TN 12th result on the official website dge.tn.gov.in.
JUL 19, 2021 08:28 AM IST
DGE TN to release Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2021
TN 12th result 2021 will be released by Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE TN) on its official website dge.tn.gov.in.
JUL 19, 2021 08:17 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: Know about rechecking procedure
It is likely that there won't be any option to recheck TN 12th result this year as board exams have not been held in the state and regular evaluation has not been done.
However, there is a chance that special exams will be held to give students a chance to improve their scores.
JUL 19, 2021 08:01 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: CBSE students in the state would also get result this month
While students who had enrolled for class 12 board exams in schools registered under the state board would get their result today, the students who were supposed to appear for exams under the CBSE board would get their result by July 31. It is highly expected that the result will be released in the last week of July.
JUL 19, 2021 07:49 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: Know how to create an account in DigiLocker
Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f
Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
Specify your gender
Enter your mobile number
Set a 6 digit security PIN
Enter your email ID
Enter your Aadhaar number
Submit the details
Set a username
JUL 19, 2021 07:43 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: Know how to get documents from DigiLocker
Students can get the TN 12th result from the DigiLocker account. DigiLocker is a secure cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. Students who do not have an account in DigiLocker should create one.
JUL 19, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Tamil Nadu class 12 result: Know how to obtain marksheet
Students can get the marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and other documents from their respective schools after the result is declared.
The result documents will also be available in the DigiLocker.
JUL 19, 2021 07:16 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021: Know how to check
Tamil Nadu class 12 result will be available at 11 am. Students can follow the steps given below to check result:
Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in
Click on the 12th result 2021 link
Enter the details asked for
Submit the details
Get the TN 12th result
Download the copy
JUL 19, 2021 07:12 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021 direct link to check
TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021 direct links to check
tnresults.nic.in
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
JUL 19, 2021 07:09 AM IST
TN 12th result 2021 is expected at 11 am today
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) would declare the TN class 12th result on its official website and other websites today at 11 am.
