TN +2 HSC results declared, 94.03% pass TNDGE Plus Two exam

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced Plus Two or Class 12 final examination results. Students can now visit official websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in to view their TN +2 results. Follow live updates on TN Plus Two results.

TN Plus Two result 2023 declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, a total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam in Tamil Nadu, of whom 755451 have been announced pass. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.03%.

To check Tamil Nadu Plus Two board exam results, students have to use their roll numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Results of Class 12 final exam were announced by the Minister of School Education of the state at a press conference held at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

These results can be obtained free of charge from National Informatics Centers (National Informatics Centers) operating at District Collector's offices and branch libraries.

The board will also send results to the registered mobile numbers of candidates who have appeared for the examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}