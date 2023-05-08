Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / TN + 2 Results 2023 released, here's the direct link to check

TN + 2 Results 2023 released, here's the direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 08, 2023 10:16 AM IST

TN + 2 Results 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has released TN +2 results on May 8. Candidates can check the result on the official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. Candidates can check their exam results by registering their roll number and date of birth. TN +2 HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

TN + 2 Results 2023 released, here's the direct link to check

The TN HSC results of the public examination was released by Minister of School Education of the state through the press conference to be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. The pass percentage and other details was also announced at the press conference.

Direct link to check the result

Every year around 7 lakh students appear for the Class 12 board examination. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results through these simple steps given below.

TN Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNDGE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP