Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has released TN +2 results on May 8. Candidates can check the result on the official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. Candidates can check their exam results by registering their roll number and date of birth. TN +2 HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

TN + 2 Results 2023 released, here's the direct link to check

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TN HSC results of the public examination was released by Minister of School Education of the state through the press conference to be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. The pass percentage and other details was also announced at the press conference.

Direct link to check the result

Every year around 7 lakh students appear for the Class 12 board examination. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results through these simple steps given below.

TN Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNDGE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON