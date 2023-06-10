TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for 1st, 2nd year out at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE TN has released TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable. The datasheet has been released for higher secondary first year and second year supplementary examination. Candidates who want to appear for the exams can download the timetable through the official site of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The first year supply exam will begin on June 27 and will end on July 5, 2023 and second year supply exam will begin on June 19 and will end on June 26, 2023. Both first and second year supplementary examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on notifications link available on the home page.

A new page will open where first and second year time table will be displayed.

Check the dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TN +2 results was announced on May 8, 2023. TN + 2 Science stream pass percentage is 96.32 percent, commerce stream pass percentage is 91.63 percent, arts stream is 81.89 percent and vocational was 82.11 percent. The overall pass percentage of boys is 91.45% and girls is 96.38%. A total of 3,49,697 boys have passed the exam and 4,05,753 girls have passed.

