Chennai, The Class X results for the 2025-26 academic year in Tamil Nadu were released on Wednesday with the pass percentage standing at 94.31, recording a marginal increase compared to the previous year.

TN: 94.31 per cent of students pass class 10 board exam

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Keeping with the trend, girls put up a better show. Over 5,000 schools achieved total pass percentage, according to official data.

School Education Minister Rajmohan released the results here along with officials. The board exams were held from March 11 to April 6.

The 2025-26 pass percentage was marginally high by 0.51 than the previous academic year.

Pudukkottai district secured the highest pass percentage of 97.57, followed by Sivaganga . Chennai was placed at the 29th position with a total pass percentage of 92.34.

Releasing the results, Rajmohan said that a total of 8,70,643 students appeared for the exams this year.

Of these, 96.47 per cent girls came out in flying colours, while the pass percentage of boys stood at 92.15. According to the minister, a total of 5,171 schools have achieved a 100 per cent score.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajmohan said that as many as 1,931 government schools also achieved 100 per cent pass percentage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajmohan said that as many as 1,931 government schools also achieved 100 per cent pass percentage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister further said that a total of 10,476 students have secured centum in science, and 3,336 candidates have got hundred marks in social science. As many as 3,194 students in mathematics, 92 students in English, and 34 in Tamil also scored centum, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister further said that a total of 10,476 students have secured centum in science, and 3,336 candidates have got hundred marks in social science. As many as 3,194 students in mathematics, 92 students in English, and 34 in Tamil also scored centum, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A total of 17,132 students have secured centum in at least on one subject. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 17,132 students have secured centum in at least on one subject. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the statistics given by the minister, of the 13,292 differently abled students who appeared for the exams, 11,416 candidates have passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statistics given by the minister, of the 13,292 differently abled students who appeared for the exams, 11,416 candidates have passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Similarly, of the total 370 prison inmates who appeared for the exams, 354 have passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, of the total 370 prison inmates who appeared for the exams, 354 have passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Likewise, as many as 24,353 private candidates appeared for the exams and of these, 8,744 passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Likewise, as many as 24,353 private candidates appeared for the exams and of these, 8,744 passed. {{/usCountry}}

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Students could get their provisional marksheets from May 22 onwards.

Students, who want to apply for revaluation and re-totalling could apply from June 17 to June 19.

The School Education Department had already announced that it has decided to do away with the long followed practice of ranking students at the State and district levels on the basis of the aggregate of marks secured.

A state government release also said that with the aim of safeguarding the mental resilience and well-being of students, mental health counseling is being continuously provided via telephone through the "Natpudan Ungalodu" scheme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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