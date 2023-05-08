Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) has declared the plus two or HSC or Class 12 results on May 8, at 9:30 am. Candidates can check TN +2 result 2023 from official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. TN +2 HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

TN Class 12 Result 2023 Declared: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result released(HT File)

Tamil Nadu’s Minister of School Education has announced the TN Plus 2 results at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. Around 7-8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. The TN HSC examination was conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023 in the state at various exam centres.

TN class 12th result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the TN Class 12 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click & Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Candidates can check their exam results by registering their roll number and date of birth on the websites mentioned above. Also, the results of the examination can be obtained free of charge from the National Informatics Centers (National Informatics Centers) operating in the District Collector's Office in every district and in all branch and branch libraries.

