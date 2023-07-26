TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 Date: TNDGE first year results releasing on July 28

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 26, 2023 05:19 PM IST

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 Date has been announced. The results will be declared on July 28, 2023.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 Date. The TNDGE first year results will be announced on July 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The results for TN + 1 supplementary examination will be announced in the afternoon. Candidates will need roll number and date of birth to check the results. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who wish to apply for copy of answer sheet of Higher Secondary First Year Supplementary Examination can visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on August 1 and 2, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official notice below.

