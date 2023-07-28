TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live: TN +1 supply results releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in
TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: TN +1 supply results today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will announce TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 on July 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 supply examination can check TN +1 supply results through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
The results will be announced in the afternoon. No specific time has been shared by the Board for releasing the TN HSE +1 results. Candidates will need roll number and date of birth to check the results.
The TN +1 supplementary examination was conducted from June 27 to July 5, 2023. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
TN +1 result was announced on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 90.93 percent. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 28, 2023 09:37 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Class 11 supplementary result: Passing marks
In order to pass the TN Class 11 supply exam, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject.
- Jul 28, 2023 09:34 AM IST
TN Class 11 results for supplementary exam: Fees for copy of answer sheets
Fee for Copy of the answer script: Rs.275/- For each subject
Re-totalling-I Fee
For Biology subject only: Rs.305/-
Other subjects (for each): Rs.205/-
- Jul 28, 2023 09:31 AM IST
TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result: How to Apply for Copy of Answer Sheet and Recheck?
Candidates who wish to apply for copy of answer sheet of Higher Secondary First Year Supplementary Examination can visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on August 1 and 2, 2023.
- Jul 28, 2023 09:28 AM IST
TN Class 11 supplementary results: About final exam result
TN +1 result was announced on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 90.93 percent.
- Jul 28, 2023 09:25 AM IST
TN +1 supply results: When was exam conducted?
The TN +1 supplementary examination was conducted from June 27 to July 5, 2023. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
- Jul 28, 2023 09:22 AM IST
TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 live: Login credentials
Candidates will need roll number and date of birth to check the results after it is announced.
- Jul 28, 2023 09:19 AM IST
TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
Click on TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Jul 28, 2023 09:16 AM IST
TN Class 11 Supplementary Result 2023: Where to check
TN Class 11 Supplementary Result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
- Jul 28, 2023 09:13 AM IST
TN HSE Plus One Supplementary Result Date 2023
TN HSE Plus One Supplementary Result Date 2023 is July 28, 2023. The results will be announced in the afternoon. No specific time has been shared by the Board.
- Jul 28, 2023 09:09 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Class 11 supplementary result: Date and Time
Date: July 28, 2023
Time: Afternoon