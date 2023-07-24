TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: +2 Supply results today on dge.tn.gov.in
- TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: These results will be announced in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is going to announce HSE or Plus Two Supplementary exam results today, July 14. These results will be announced in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in. They should also check tnresults.nic.in for updates.
Students can check their Supplementary results using registration number and date of birth.
After Supplementary results are announced, students can apply for photocopy of answer sheets for ₹275 per paper. For totalling of marks, they have to pay ₹205 per subject, except for Biology for which the fee is ₹305. Follow this live blog for updates on TN HSE Supplementary result link and other updates.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 09:58 AM
TN 12th Supplementary result 2023: Login credentials required to check results
Students can check Tamil Nadu HSE 2nd year Supplementary exam results using registration number and date of birth.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 09:42 AM
TN +2 Supplementary result 2023: Where to check marks online
When announced students will be able to check Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary exam results on dge.tn.gov.in and on tnresults.nic.in.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 09:22 AM
TN HSE 12th Supplementary results 2023 today
DGE Tamil Nadu is going to announce HSE or Class 12 Supplementary examination results today, July 24.