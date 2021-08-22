TN SSLC 10th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Result tomorrow

Tamil Nadu SSLC result and marksheet will be released tomorrow, August 23, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has confirmed.

Students who had registered for the SSLC or class 10 board exam in the state this year can download the marksheet 11 am onwards using the board roll number and date of birth.

TN SSLC result direct link

The board exams could not be held in the state this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be awarded imputed marks based on past performances.

“According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has informed candidates.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu SSLC results were declared on August 10. All candidates who had appeared for the exam had passed and were eligible to enroll for higher education. A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year. All of them were promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams.

