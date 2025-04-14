TN SSLC examination 2025 ends tomorrow, result expected next; here's when results were declared in last 2 years

The Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 examination is set to conclude on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) conducted the examinations from March 28, 2025. TN SSLC examination 2025 will end on April 15, 2025. Check when results were declared in last 2 years. (HT file)

Once the examinations are over, the DGE will begin preparations for the announcement of results. Students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results on the official websites at dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Notably, students can expect their results by May, although no official confirmation on the date of the results has been informed by the DGE so far.

In 2024, the Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu had released the TN SSLC 10th Result 2024 on May 10. The results were declared through a press conference conducted by the TNGDE officials.

Along with the results, the TNDGE officials also shared other important details such as pass percentage, district-wise performance and more. The overall pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent.

The Board also sent the result via SMS to the mobile number of candidates.

Last year, the examinations were conducted from the TN SSLC exam was held from March 26 to April 8, 2024 across various exam centres in Tamil Nadu.

Whereas in 2023 the TNDGE declared the Class 10 results on May 19, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 91.39 per cent.

TN SSLC Results 2025: How to check Class 10 result when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when released:

Visit the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in. Click on TN SSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Check your result displayed on the screen. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related information, visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.