NEET UG 2025 in May, know when admit card is expected

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions is scheduled for May 4. The exam will be held offline, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. NEET UG 2025: Know when admit card is expected (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to the NEET UG 2025 information bulletin, admit cards will be released on neet.nta.nic.in by May 1, 2025.

Ahead of admit cards, the agency will issue exam city intimation slips to inform candidates where their examination centres will be located. The information bulletin reads that NEET 2025 exam city slips will be released by April 26.

On admit cards, candidates will get the detailed address of the exam centre, their roll numbers and other important details. The admit card will also contain important exam day instructions.

On the exam day, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, a valid and original photo identity card and their photographs. Specifications of the photograph and list of acceptable identity cards will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to download NEET 2025 admit card when released?

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. Open the admit card tab. Enter the requested details on the login window. Submit and download the admit card.

For any help, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG is the only entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country.

In terms of the number of participants, it is one of the biggest exams in the country, with over 20 lakh students taking it every year.

For more information, candidates should visit the official website.