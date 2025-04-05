Anti-NEET bill rejected by Centre; TN CM hits out

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that the Union government has rejected the state’s Bill seeking exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), calling it “a dark chapter in the history of Indian federalism”. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on April 9 with legal experts to discuss the next course of action (MK Stali/X)

Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on April 9 with legal experts to discuss the next course of action, amid his ongoing confrontation with the BJP-led Centre over the three-language formula under the National Education Policy and the delimitation exercise.

“A great injustice has been done to the democratic system,” Stalin told the state assembly. He revealed that despite the Bill being passed twice by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and explanations being provided to the Union Ministries of Health, Home, and Education, the Centre refused to grant assent.

“Without accepting the state government’s explanations, the Union government has denied assent to the Bill. This news is regrettable and comes as a shock to students,” the Chief Minister said. “On behalf of the lakhs of students and their parents aspiring to pursue medical education in Tamil Nadu, I assure that the Tamil Nadu government will take all legal measures to continue our struggle to end NEET.”

The DMK had promised to abolish NEET in its 2021 election manifesto, but the move hinges on steps that need to be taken by the Union government. The state faces its next assembly elections in 2026.

Tamil Nadu’s legislative assembly first passed the anti-NEET bill in 2021, supported by recommendations from a panel headed by retired Justice A K Rajan. After Governor R N Ravi returned the Bill, it was immediately passed again in the House. By rule, the Governor had to forward the Bill to the President of India for assent. The Bill received support from all political parties except the BJP.

In June 2024, the assembly passed another resolution demanding that the Union Government scrap NEET by amending the National Medical Commission Act.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) said his party will decide whether to attend the all-party meeting. He criticised Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his silence on the issue. “If you have a sense of shame, apologise to the students of Tamil Nadu who have been cheated by you,” EPS told reporters.

NEET remains a deeply emotive issue in Tamil Nadu, where more than a dozen students have died by suicide either after failing the exam or due to fear of failure since it became mandatory in 2017. The state government maintains that the previous admission system, based on class 12 marks, enabled medical aspirants from all regions to become doctors, which in turn helped bring medical services to rural areas. Tamil Nadu views NEET as disadvantageous to economically weaker sections.