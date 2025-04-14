Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 News: Official website and last year's result date for exam 1

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 News: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the SSLC or Class 10th board exam results on the official website. The result of the 2nd PUC exam 1 was announced on April 8 and the SSLC results will be announced next. Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 News: Official website and last year's result date (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Last year, KSEAB announced the SSLC exam 1 results on May 9.

The date and time for this year's results will be shared through an official notification.

When declared, students will get their results at karresults.nic.in. Students are also advised to regularly visit the board's website kseab.karnataka.gov.in for updates.

The KSEAB SSLC provisional answer keys have already been released.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Steps to check marks when released?

1. Go to karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and check your result.

Along with the result, the board will announce names of toppers and share the number of students who appeared and passed the examination, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise result, names along with other details.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 started on March 21 and ended on April 4, 2025. Papers were held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

There will be two more SSLC exams this year (exam 2 and exam 3), giving students two more chances to improve their marks/pass class 10.

Students can visit the board's official website for more details.