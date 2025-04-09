Karnataka SSLC result 2025: Where to check KSEAB Class 10 results when announced

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 News: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the second PUC examination 1 results yesterday, April 8 and is expected to declare the SSLC or Class 10th board exam results next. When declared, students will be able to check the Karnataka SSLC result at karresults.nic.in. They are also advised to regularly visit the board's website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in for updates. Karnataka SSLC result 2025: Website to check KSEAB Class 10 results when announced(HT file)

Also read: Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: 3 students top with 599 marks, pass percentage drops

KSEAB recently released provisional answer keys for all SSLC subjects. The objection widow closed at 5:30 pm on April 6.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: How to check marks when released?

1. Go to karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the Karnataka SSLC result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check your result.

The board will confirm the result date and time through an official notification. Like PUC 2, KSEAB is expected to hold a press conference to announce the SSLC result.

The board will share the number of students who appeared and passed the examination, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise result, names and marks of top scorers and other details.

Also read: Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 declared, 73.45% students pass, check details

The Karnataka SSLC examination started on March 21 and ended on April 4, 2025. The exam was held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

Students who do not do well in the SSLC examination will have two more chances as the board conducts both clas 10 and 12 final exams in three phases.

Karnataka SSLC and PUC exams 1 are over. Next, the board will hold SSLC and PUC exam 2 and then exam 3.

Students can visit the board's official website for more details.