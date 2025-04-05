Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the provisional answer key through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, download link here

The subject wise provisional answer key for SSLC exam 1 was released on April 4 and the objection window was also opened then. The challenge window will remain opened till 5.30 pm on April 6, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the KSEAB SSLC provisional answer key can do it through the official website of KSEAB.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025: How to check

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the answer key link.

4. Again a new page will open where the subjects and the answer key links will available.

5. Click on the subject and the answer key will be displayed.

6. Check the answer key and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka SSLC examination commenced on March 21 and ended on April 4, 2025. The Karnataka SSLC exam was held in single shift- from 10 am and will end at 1.15 pm. The examination commenced with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board is conducting the SSLC examination in phases, named as Examination-1, Examination-2 and Examination-3. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.