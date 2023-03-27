TN SSLC 2023 hall ticket awaited at dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to release hall tickets or admit cards for SSLC or Class 10 final exam soon. Candidates can download it from dge.tn.gov.in, once released.

TN SSLC 2023 Hall Ticket: How to download from dge.tn.gov.in(PTI Photo)

Application number and date of birth will be required to view and download it. Students can also contact their schools for updates on TN SSLC hall ticket 2023.

TN SSLC exam will be held from April 6 to 20. These are the steps to follow admit cards:

TN SSLC hall ticket 2023: How to download

Go to the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE): dge.tn.gov.in. On the home page, go to the hall ticket tab. Now, open the link to download SSLC public exam hall ticket. Enter your SSLC exam application number, date of birth and the auto-generated captcha code. Now login and check the admit card. Download it and take a printout for the exam day.