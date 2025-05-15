TN SSLC Results 2025 tomorrow, know what credentials should be kept ready to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 result

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government examinations (DGE) will declare the SSLC results tomorrow, May 16, 2025 at 9 AM . Students will be able to check their results on official website, tnresults.nic.in. TN SSLC Results 2025 will be out on May 16 at 9 AM. Check details here. (HT file image)

Students will be able to download the results by entering details like their Roll number and Date of birth.

Here are steps to be followed to download the result

• Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

• On the home page, click on link to download the SSLC Result 2025

• Enter your Roll number and Date of birth to login

• Check your result displayed on the screen

• Download your result and keep for further use

In addition, the digitally signed marksheet can be downloaded from the DigiLocker app by entering registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

Additionally, the results will be shared with the students through their SMS on the mobile number submitted by their school of the students. The results will be released at a Press conference to be chaired by the Education Minister at the Directorate of state examinations, Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex.

The TNDGE board SSLC exams were held from March 28 to April 15. It is also expected that along with the results, some more details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance data and district-wise percentage will be shared. Students need to secure at least 35 marks out of 100 marks to qualify.

Students are advised to visit the official website TNDGE for more important updates and announcement.