NEET MDS Results 2025 declared, direct link to check scores here

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has declared the results of NEET MDS 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS Results 2025 have been declared, Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

As per the official notice, each and every question asked in question paper of NEET MDS 2025 was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty area after the conduct of the exam to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys.

All candidates have been awarded full marks for those questions which were found to be technically incorrect, regardless of whether candidates have attempted them or not, the notice added.

Additionally, as per NBE, the merit position for All India 50% Quota seats will be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State Quota seats will be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 exam will be conducted on April 19, 2025. The examination was conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The exam was conducted via a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Four marks are allotted for each correct response, whereas one mark is deducted for each negative mark.

NEET MDS examination consisted of two papers, Paper-A and Paper-B, with 240 MCQs to be completed in three hours.

Paper-A consists of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (Duration 75 minutes) from subjects such as general anatomy including embryology and histology (14 MCQs), general Human Physiology and Biochemistry (14 MCQs), General Medicine(15MCQs), General Surgery (15 MCQs) etc.

Paper-B consists of 140 MCQs (Duration 105 minutes) belonging to subjects such as Dental Materials (14 MCQs), Oral Pathology and Oral Microbiology (14 MCQs), Oral Medicine and Radiology (14 MCQs), Periodontology (14 MCQs) etc.

NEET MDS Results 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the NEET MDS Result 2025:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in On home page, click on examination, then on NEET MDS Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your NEET MDS Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website NEET MDS 2025.