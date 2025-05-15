Menu Explore
HPBOSE 10th Results 2025 declared, 79.8% students pass Himachal Class 10, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 15, 2025 02:49 PM IST

HPBOSE 10th Results 2025 has been declared. 79.8 per cent students pass Himachal Class 10. Check details here. 

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams results 2025. Students who appeared in the board examinations 2025 can check and download the results on hpbose.org. HP Board Results 2025 Live Updates 

HPBOSE 10th Results 2025 are declared at hpbose.org. Candidates can check details here. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

The HPBOSE Class 10 results were declared at a press conference. Along with the results, the board also shared other relevant details like pass percentage, toppers’ list, gender-wise performance data, and more.

This year, an overall pass percentage has been recorded at 79.8 per cent. This year, a total of 95495 candidates appeared in the exams, of which 75862 passed. 

The Class 10 board examination was conducted on March 4 to March 22, 2025. The examination started with the Hindi paper and ended with Art, Economics, Commerce, and other papers. It was held in single shifts, from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download their Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board examination results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download HPBOSE 10th Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your Class 10 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on HPBOSE Result News 2025 News Live, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result
News / Education News / Exam Results / HPBOSE 10th Results 2025 declared, 79.8% students pass Himachal Class 10, check details here
Exam and College Guide
