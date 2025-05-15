HPBOSE Result 2025 News Live: HP board 10th, 12th results likely today at hpbose.org
HPBOSE Result 2025 News Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the HP board Class 10th and 12th results today, May 15. When declared, students can check their board exam results at hpbose.org. Students will be able to check their board exam results using roll numbers....Read More
This year, HPBOSE conducted the 10th board examination from March 4 to March 22, 2025. The examination started with the Hindi paper and ended with Art, Economics, Commerce, and other papers. It was held in single shifts, from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon.
The HP board 12th examination started on March 4 and ended on March 29, 2025. The exam started with the Economics paper and ended with the Dance paper. The Class 12 board examinations were also held in single shifts—from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon, except for fine arts— painting, Graphic design, Sculpture, and Applied Arts (Commercial Arts)— which was held from 8.45 a.m. to 10 a.m.
HPBOSE Result 2025: How to check HP board 10th, 12th scores
Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.
Click on the result tab.
Open the HPBOSE 10th or 12th result link, as required.
Submit and check your result.
