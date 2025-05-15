HPBOSE 10th Result 2025: HPBOSE or the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the HP board Class 10th results Students can soon check their board exam results at hpbose.org. HPBOSE 10th result 2025 live updates HPBOSE 10th Results 2025 released, here's how to check Himachal Class 10 result at hpbose.org. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

To check HPBOSE 10th results, students need to use their roll numbers.

This year, HPBOSE conducted the Class 10 board examination from March 4 to March 22, 2025. The examination started with the Hindi paper and ended with Art, Economics, Commerce, and other papers. It was held in single shifts, from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon.

The HP board 12th examination started on March 4 and ended on March 29, 2025. The exam started with the Economics paper and ended with the Dance paper. An official confirmation about the 12th class board result date and time is awaited.

HPBOSE Result 2025: How to check HP board 10th scores

Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Click on the result tab.

Open the HPBOSE 10th result link

Enter your roll number

Submit and check your result.

Along with the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 result, the board also shared the names of toppers and their marks, number of students, pass percentage and other details.