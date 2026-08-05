The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the TN SSLC Supply Result 2026 on August 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC Supply Result 2026: DGETN Class 10th results releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in, here's how to check

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The Class 10 supplementary examination was held from July 8 to July 15, 2026. A total of 66,488 candidates have appeared for this examination.

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The results of this examination will be available as provisional mark sheets on August 5, at 5 pm onwards. Candidates can download the result by entering their Roll No. and Date of Birth.

TN SSLC Supply Result 2026: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on TN SSLC Supply Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

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3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Candidates who want to apply for a photocopy of the answer sheet for the examination can check the official website and click on the text "JULY-2026 SCAN COPY APPLICATION" and download the blank application form.

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Candidates should fill this application form and apply in person to the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations of the concerned District on August 10, 11 from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm. Candidates should apply only to the office of the District Principal Educational Officer in Tenkasi, Iranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Mayiladuthurai districts.

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The fee for obtaining a scan copy of the answer script for each subject is Rs. 275/- to be paid in cash at the office where the candidates are applying.

Only candidates who have received photocopies of their answer sheets will be given the opportunity to apply for recounting/re-verification later. The dates for downloading photocopies of the answer sheets through the website and for candidates who have received photocopies of the answer sheets to apply for re-counting/re-evaluation will be published later through the media and on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.

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