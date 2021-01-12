Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat as representation a PIL seeking dispensing with physical exams for class 10 and 12 board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said it was not going to entertain the petition, moved on behalf of the parents association of a private school here, and suggested that either a representation be moved before the Centre and CBSE or the matter be withdrawn, else it will dismiss the plea with costs.

Subsequently, the counsel for the parents association said the plea be treated as representation.

The court, thereafter, directed the Centre, represented by central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul and advocate Kamal Digpaul, and CBSE to treat the PIL as a representation and to take a decision in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The bench said a practicable decision be taken as expeditiously as possible and disposed of the plea which had also sought that class 12 board exams be held online or by open book method.

It had also urged the court to direct that the class 10 board exams be dispensed with entirely and students be assessed on the basis of their internal assessment.

The bench declined to entertain the matter saying it was not going to direct how the exams are to be held. PTI HMP RKS RKS