Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Tripura 10th, 12th boards : Exams to be conducted for selected papers
board exams

Tripura 10th, 12th boards : Exams to be conducted for selected papers

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) decided to conduct Class 10 and 12 examinations in selected subjects depending on the Covid-19 situation, though the schedules are yet to be ascertained.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Tripura 10th, 12th boards : Exams to be conducted for selected papers

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) decided to conduct Class 10 and 12 examinations in selected subjects depending on the Covid-19 situation, though the schedules are yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in May, the TBSE postponed both the Class 12 and 10 board examinations that were supposed to start from May 18 and 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

" As it is not possible to conduct exams in all subjects in the pandemic, we have decided to conduct exams in three subjects of Class 10 and few subjects of Class 12. We are expecting to come to a decision on the matter in June", said TBSE President Dr. Bhabatosh Saha.

For Class 10, examinations of English Mathematics and Science are supposed to be conducted so far, however, no such decision of selected papers of Class 12 has been taken yet, Saha added.

A total of 26,610 candidates are about to appear for Class 10 examinations and total 27,205 candidates in Class 12 exams.

All other school examinations including offline classes in all educational institutions were postponed due to the pandemic this year.

Last year, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations were postponed twice due to hike in Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura board of secondary education tbse tripura board madhyamik supplementary board examinations education
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP