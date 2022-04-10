Tripura Board TBSE Class 10 and 12 Term II exams from April 18 & May 2

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Class 10 and 12 Term II examinations will begin on April 18 and May 2.

"Term II exam of Class 10 will be conducted from April 18 and will continue till May 6. The Term II of Class 12 will begin from May 2 till June 1," said Saha.

Nearly 28,000 students are expected to appear for Class 12 and 43,180 students are have registered to appear for Class 10 examinations.

The Term I examinations of Class 12 and 10 were conducted from December 15 and 16 respectively last year.

The Term I exam was held of 50 marks with 40 theory and 10 marks for internal assessment for Humanities students and for Science students, 35 marks were for theory and 15 for practical.

This is for the first time, the board exams will be conducted in two phases.

"Results of both Class 10 and 12 would be declared after Term II. We have taken the decision based on the new pattern followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education due to the the Covid-19 pandemic situation," said the TBSE president.

He added that the TBSE has already reduced 30 percent of the total syllabus of both Class 10 and 12 and the exams will be conducted based on the remaining 70 percent syllabus.