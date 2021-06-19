Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura cancels Class 10, 12 board examinations due to Covid-19 situation

Tripura on Saturday cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to rise in Covid-19 cases.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:45 PM IST
" We have decided to cancel the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 due to rise in the Covid-19 situation. These students will be promoted to their next classes" , said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday evening.

He added that they would constitute an expert committee where suggestions will be given regarding giving marks to the students. The results of the examinations would be announced on July 31 .

" If any student is not satisfied with the marks given to him, he can appear for examinations after the Covid-19 situation becomes normal", said Nath.

The Class 12 and 10 board examinations, supposed to start from May 18 and 19 were first postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. Later the TBSE decided to conduct their examinations in selective papers.

A total of 26,610 candidates are about to appear for Class 10 examinations and total 27,205 candidates in Class 12 exams.

