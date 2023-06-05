Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on June 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Tripura Board Class 10, and 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in. The result link will also be available on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check Class 10, 12 results

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TBSE class 10th result direct link

TBSE class 12th result direct link

All the appeared candidates can check the results on the official website through these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Tripura Results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

• Click on TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the results and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19 in the state. Around 71 thousand candidates have appeared for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}