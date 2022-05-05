TS Inter Exams 2022 begins tomorrow, here’s how to download hall tickets

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will begin TS Inter Exams 2022 on May 6, 2022. The April session of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in Telangana will be conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022 in the state. The theory examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm on exam days.

The TS Inter examination will begin with 2nd language paper and will end with Modern Language paper I and Geography Paper I.

The admit card was released by the Board in May 2022. Candidates who will appear for TS Inter Exams 2022 that begins from tomorrow will get a last chance to download the admit card from the official website. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>TS 1st year hall ticket 2022</strong>

<strong>TS 2nd year hall ticket 2022&nbsp;</strong>

TS Inter Exams 2022: How to download hall ticket

Visit the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the IPE first or second year admit card download link.

Login with the previous exam hall ticker number and date of birth.

Download the admit card and save it for future use.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TSBIE.

