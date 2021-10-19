TS inter first-year hall ticket out: Know how to download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The TS inter first year exam hall tickets have been released on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Candidates can download the TS inter hall tickets from the official website using board exam details.

TS inter first year hall tickets

TS inter first year hall ticket: Know how to download

Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage go to the TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’ section

Click on the link given to download the admit card

Enter SSC hall ticket number

Enter date of birth

Check and download the hall ticket

Take a printout of the TS inter admit card for future reference.

The TS inter hall tickets have been released for general, vocational and bridge courses.

From the official website, candidates can download the model question papers and the syllabus of the exam.