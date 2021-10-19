Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / TS inter first-year hall ticket out: Know how to download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
board exams

TS inter first-year hall ticket out: Know how to download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS inter first year exam hall tickets have been released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. 
TS inter first-year hall ticket out: Know how to download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in(File photo for representation)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The TS inter first year exam hall tickets have been released on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Candidates can download the TS inter hall tickets from the official website using board exam details.

TS inter first year hall tickets

TS inter first year hall ticket: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • On the homepage go to the TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’ section
  • Click on the link given to download the admit card
  • Enter SSC hall ticket number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Check and download the hall ticket
  • Take a printout of the TS inter admit card for future reference.

The TS inter hall tickets have been released for general, vocational and bridge courses. 

From the official website, candidates can download the model question papers and the syllabus of the exam.

ts inter hall tickets
