TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How, where to download 1st, 2nd year admit cards

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will release TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 likely soon. The 1st and 2nd year admit cards can be downloaded by all appearing candidates on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The 1st year examination will begin on March 15 and will end on April 3, 2023 and 2nd year examination will begin on March 16 and will end on April 4, 2023. The exams will be conducted in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How to download 1st, 2nd year admit cards

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 link for 1st and 2nd year available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The practical examinations for both General and Vocational courses was conducted from February 15 to March 2, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

