TS Inter Maths, Botany, Political Science papers for IPE 1st year today

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is conducting IPE 1st year or Class 11 Mathematics paper 1A, Botany paper 1 and Political Science paper 1 examinations today, March 4. These papers started at 9 am and will end at 12 pm. TS Inter 1st year Maths, Botany, Political Science papers today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

For IPE 2nd year students, Maths, Physics and Botany examinations will take place on March 5.

A total of 9,80,978 students are appearing in TS Inter final examinations this year, of whom 4,78,718 are first-year students, 4,44,189 are second-year regular students and 58,071 are second-year private students.

To prevent unfair means practices, section 144 is being imposed around centres during the exam timing. The board has also asked Police and Revenue officials to close nearby xerox centres during examinations. The TSBIE has also set-up a state control room for Inter exams, with the telephone number 040 24655027.

Candidates have been asked to be present at the exam venue by 8 am with their hall tickets. Those who report after 9 am will not be allowed to write the examination.

Any kind of printed or written material, cell phones, pagers, calculators and any other electric gadgets are strictly prohibited.

The board has also launched a toll-free number – 14416 – to provide psychological support to students during board examinations.