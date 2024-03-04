 TS Inter Maths, Botany, Political Science papers for IPE 1st year today - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Maths, Botany, Political Science papers for IPE 1st year today

TS Inter Maths, Botany, Political Science papers for IPE 1st year today

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2024 10:21 AM IST

TS Inter Maths, Botany, Political Science Exams: These papers started at 9 am and will end at 12 pm.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is conducting IPE 1st year or Class 11 Mathematics paper 1A, Botany paper 1 and Political Science paper 1 examinations today, March 4. These papers started at 9 am and will end at 12 pm.

TS Inter 1st year Maths, Botany, Political Science papers today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
TS Inter 1st year Maths, Botany, Political Science papers today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

For IPE 2nd year students, Maths, Physics and Botany examinations will take place on March 5.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A total of 9,80,978 students are appearing in TS Inter final examinations this year, of whom 4,78,718 are first-year students, 4,44,189 are second-year regular students and 58,071 are second-year private students.

To prevent unfair means practices, section 144 is being imposed around centres during the exam timing. The board has also asked Police and Revenue officials to close nearby xerox centres during examinations. The TSBIE has also set-up a state control room for Inter exams, with the telephone number 040 24655027.

Candidates have been asked to be present at the exam venue by 8 am with their hall tickets. Those who report after 9 am will not be allowed to write the examination.

Any kind of printed or written material, cell phones, pagers, calculators and any other electric gadgets are strictly prohibited.

The board has also launched a toll-free number – 14416 – to provide psychological support to students during board examinations.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On