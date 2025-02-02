Menu Explore
TS Inter practical exam hall tickets released at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 02, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Students can download Telangana Intermediate practical exam hall tickets by logging into tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana (TGBIE, previously known as TSBIE) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Intermediate practical examinations.

TS Inter practical exam hall tickets released (Representational image)(Unsplash)
TS Inter practical exam hall tickets released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the exam's timetable, TS Inter practical examinations for both general and vocational courses shall be conducted from February 3 (Monday) to February 22 (Saturday). These examinations will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm in the morning session and from 2 pm to 5 pm in the afternoon session.

Students can download their hall tickets by logging into tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

If a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, s/he can contact the board at 040-24655027.

Here is the direct link to download the TS Inter Practical and ENV ETH hall ticket 

How to download TS Inter Practical, Environment and Ethics exam hall tickets

  1. Go to the board's official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  2. Open the IPE March 2025 ‘ENV ETH ENG HALL TICKETS’ or ‘PRACTICAL HALL TICKETS’ download link, as required.
  3. Enter your login details and submit.
  4. Check and download the hall ticket.

Theory examinations for IPE 1st year students will begin on March 5 and exams for second year students will begin on March 6. Students of both classes will write the second language paper on the first day.

TS Inter 1st year exams will end on March 24. Students will take Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I on the last day.

IPE 2nd year exams will end on March 25 with Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II examinations.

Candidates can visit the board's official website for more information.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
