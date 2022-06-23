TS Inter Result 2022: Where, how to check Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year results

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce results of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 examination in due course of time. When declared, students can check TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results from the official website of the board. An official confirmation on the result date and time is awaited.

When announced, TS Inter results will be available on the board website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check TS Inter result 2022

How to check TSBIE Inter results 2022

Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the IPE first or second year result link on the home page.

Login with hall ticket number and date of birth.

Download the mark sheet and save it for future use.

The April session of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in Telangana were conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm on the exam days.

The practical exams begun on March 23 and ended on April 8.

Ethics and Human Values exam took place on April 11 and the Environmental Education exam was held on April 12.

