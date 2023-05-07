TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year results awaited

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce Intermediate exam results by May 10. TS Inter result 2023 date and time will be announced soon. Students can check their IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memos on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in, once it is released.

Students can check their results using roll numbers/hall ticket numbers.

While there is no official confirmation regarding TS Inter results date, a senior official of TSBIE had told Hindustan Times that these results will be announced before May 10.

Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. First year final exams were held from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4. These exams were held in single shifts. When available, the direct link to check marks will be provided here.