Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Live: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results today
TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results will be announced on results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and HT portal.
TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of IPE 1st and 2nd year final exams conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be declared today, May 9, at 11 am. A senior official of the board has confirmed the TS Inter result 2023 date and time to HT Digital. Once these results are declared, students can visit board websites: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and the Telangana result portal: examresuts.ts.nic.in to download marks memos.
In addition to the official websites, TS Inter results will also be available on Hindustan Times. Use the links below to check your result:
TS Inter 1st year result 2023 on HT Portal
TS IPE 2nd year result 2023 on HT Portal
Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. Students can check their results using roll numbers/hall ticket numbers. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 09, 2023 07:10 AM IST
TS Inter result 2023 on Hindustan Times
Telangana Intermediate results will also be available on the HT portal. After the result announcement, open the links given above to view your marks.
-
May 09, 2023 07:08 AM IST
Official time for TS Inter results
TSBIE will announce Inter results at 11 am. Students can check their marks online soon after that.
-
May 09, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Where to check TS Inter result 2023?
Official websites for TS Inter results are: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and examresuts.ts.nic.in. TS Inter results will also be available on the HT portal.
-
May 09, 2023 06:10 AM IST
TS Inter results 2023 today
TSBIE is going to announce IPE first and second year results today, May 9, at 11 am.