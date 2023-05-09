Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Live: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results today

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of IPE 1st and 2nd year final exams conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be declared today, May 9, at 11 am. A senior official of the board has confirmed the TS Inter result 2023 date and time to HT Digital. Once these results are declared, students can visit board websites: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and the Telangana result portal: examresuts.ts.nic.in to download marks memos.

In addition to the official websites, TS Inter results will also be available on Hindustan Times. Use the links below to check your result:

TS Inter 1st year result 2023 on HT Portal

TS IPE 2nd year result 2023 on HT Portal

Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. Students can check their results using roll numbers/hall ticket numbers. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.