Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced TS Inter Results 2023 Date. TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will be announced on May 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for first and second year exams can check their results on the official site of TSBIE. TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates

TS Inter Results 2023 Date: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result releasing on May 9

The result links will be available to candidates on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

TSBIE will announce the results at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, toppers name and other details will also be announced along with the results at the press conference.

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The Board exams in the state were conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSBIE.

