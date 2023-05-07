TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year results awaited
TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce Intermediate exam results by May 10. TS Inter result 2023 date and time will be announced soon. Students can check their IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memos on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in, once it is released.
Students can check their results using roll numbers/hall ticket numbers.
While there is no official confirmation regarding TS Inter results date, a senior official of TSBIE had told Hindustan Times that these results will be announced before May 10.
Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. First year final exams were held from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4. These exams were held in single shifts. When available, the direct link to check marks will be provided here.
Follow all the updates here:
May 07, 2023 05:06 PM IST
TS Intermediate results 2023: Minimum pass percent
A student must score at least 35% in each subject to pass the TS Inter exam.
May 07, 2023 04:54 PM IST
TS Intermediate exams 2023: Results will be available on Mobile Applictaions
The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.
May 07, 2023 04:44 PM IST
Telangana inter results 2023: Official websites to check result
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in.
May 07, 2023 04:42 PM IST
TS Inter results 2023: Over 9 lakh candidates registerd for exam
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Intermediate exam this year.
May 07, 2023 04:29 PM IST
TS Inter exam 2023: Exam was held in single shift
The TS Inter exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon.
May 07, 2023 04:28 PM IST
TS Inter result 2023: Steps to check the result
Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the TS Inter result link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
May 07, 2023 04:16 PM IST
TS Inter 2023: Exam dates
The first-year TS Inter exam was held from March 15 to April 3, while the second-year exam was held from March 16 to April 4 at various exam locations throughout the state.
May 07, 2023 04:14 PM IST
TS Inter result 2023: Results before May 10
Telangana Intermediate results 2023 will be announced before May 10, 2023. Jayaprada, Controller of Examination, TSBIE while speaking to Hindustan Times confirmed that TS Inter Results 2023 will be announced before May 10.