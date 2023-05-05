TS Inter Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Results

TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce TS Inter Results 2023 likely soon. The TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Results will be announced by May 10, 2023, said TSBIE Controller of examination to Hindustan Times few days back.

The results for first and second year when released will be available to candidates on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. Apart from the official website, The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app ‘T App Folio’. Appeared candidates can download it beforehand to check results.

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date, time, scorecard, pass percentage and other information.