Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
TS Inter Results 2025 announced, direct links to check Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year scores

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2025 12:40 PM IST

TS Inter Results 2025: Students who took the Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year exams can now check their TS Inter result cum marks memos at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) has released the Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 exam results on Tuesday, April 22,2025. Students who took the Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year examinations can now check their TS Inter result cum marks memos at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Results 2025 live updates

TS Inter Results 2025 announced, links to check Telangana 1st, 2nd year results (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
To check the results, candidates will need to enter their Roll Number on the log in module.

Direct link to check TS Inter 1st year results 2025

Direct link to check TS Inter 2nd year results 2025

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. Registered students can enter their Roll Number given below:

TS Inter results 2025 on HT Portal

This year, the TS Inter 1st year theory exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24, and 2nd year theory exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

Direct link to check TS Inter Result 2025 

TS Inter Results 2025: How to download results

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website on tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
  2. Click on the links to check TS Inter 1st or Inter 2nd year results 2025 as required on the home page.
  3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.
  4. Check your TS Inter Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates may visit the official website of TSBIE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times.
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / TS Inter Results 2025 announced, direct links to check Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year scores
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
