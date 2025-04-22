TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 Live: TSBIE IPE results today at 12 pm on tgbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE or TSBIE) will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results for 1st and 2nd year students today, April 22. When declared, students can check the TS Inter results 2025 on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
As per a press release, TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results will be announced at 12 pm at at Vidhya Bhavan, 1st floor, TGBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad.
Telangana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will formally release the results in the presence of Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.
Soon after the result announcement, links to check marks memos will be activated on the official website and the HT Portal.
For grievances related to the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results, students can contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 and heldesk-ie@telangana.gov.in.
TSBIE conducted the TS Inter 1st year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams from March 6 to 25. Papers were held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The first and second year exams started with the second language papers I and II and ended with the modern language papers I and II, respectively.
Students who did not do well in the IPE March examination should know that they will have another chance to pass 1st year through the supplementary examination. The board will share details about the supplementary examination soon.
Last year, the overall pass percentage was 64.19 per cent.
Girls' pass percentage- 72.53 per cent
Boys' pass percentage - 56.10 per cent.
To check the TS Inter results online, students will be required to use their hall ticket numbers. The result will be announced at 12 pm today, April 22.
If students are unable to check the TS Inter results on the official website after the announcement, they can use the HT portal as an alternative option to check the TS Inter results.
TSBIE assign grades to students based on their performance.
A Grade: 75 per cent or more marks
B Grade: 65 to 75 per cent
C Grade: 50 to 60 per cent
D Grade: 35 to 50 per cent.
After the IPE March result is declared, go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/telangana-board-ts-result
Then, click on the 1st year, 1st year vocational, 2nd year or 2nd year vocational result link as required.
Provide the requested information and login.
Check your online marks memo.
Over 4.78 lakh students took the IPE March 1st year exam last year-
Appeared: 4,78,723 students
Pass: 2,87,261
Pass percentage: 60.01 per cent.
Here are some key details about last year's IPE 2nd year results-
Candidates appeared: 5,02,280
Passed: 3,22,432
Pass percentage: 64.19 per cent
What are your options if the IPE March exam didn't go well? Check details by clicking the link below.
To check the IPE March 2025 results on the official website, students need to follow these steps-
- Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Open the IPE March 2025 1st or 2nd year result link displayed on the home page.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check your result.
Telangana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will announce the TS Inter results and Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will be present, TSBIE said.
In addition to the official website, Hindustan Times will also host the TS Inter results. Students can pre-register on the HT Portal to get alerts on their phones and emails when the Inter results are available.
The official website to check TS Inter results is tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Soon after the press conference, links to check the TS Inter results will be activated on the official website of the board.
As per the TSBIE press release, the results will be announced at 12 pm.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE/TSBIE) will declare the IPE March exam results for 1st and 2nd year students today, April 22.