TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 Live: TSBIE IPE results today at 12 pm on tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE or TSBIE) will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results for 1st and 2nd year students today, April 22. When declared, students can check the TS Inter results 2025 on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can also use the HT Portal to check the TS Inter results....Read More

TS Inter result 2025 on HT Portal

Students who want to get alerts on their phones and emails about the TS Inter results can register on the HT Portal using the link given above.

As per a press release, TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results will be announced at 12 pm at at Vidhya Bhavan, 1st floor, TGBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Telangana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will formally release the results in the presence of Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Soon after the result announcement, links to check marks memos will be activated on the official website and the HT Portal.

For grievances related to the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results, students can contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 and heldesk-ie@telangana.gov.in.

TSBIE conducted the TS Inter 1st year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams from March 6 to 25. Papers were held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first and second year exams started with the second language papers I and II and ended with the modern language papers I and II, respectively.

How to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results?

On the official website

Go to the board’s official website. Open the IPE March 2025 result for 1st or 2nd year. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result online.

On the HT Portal

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/telangana-board-ts-result Open the 1st year, 1st year vocational, 2nd year or 2nd year vocational result link, as required Enter your login details Submit and check your result.

Students who did not do well in the IPE March examination should know that they will have another chance to pass 1st year through the supplementary examination. The board will share details about the supplementary examination soon.