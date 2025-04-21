TS Inter results 2025 tomorrow, what are the options for IPE students whose exams didn’t go well?

TS Inter Results 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE or TSBIE) will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results for 1st and 2nd year students on Tuesday, April 22. The TS Inter results will be announced at 12 noon after which students can check their online marks memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Results: What are the options for students whose exams didn’t go well?(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here are some options for students who do not perform well in the IPE March 2025 exams. Re-checking of results and appearing in supplementary examination are some of the options students have.

Re-checking of results

Students who think they should have scored more marks than what they have been awarded in the TS Inter exam can apply for re-checking of their results. The date, fee and process to apply for re-checking of TS Inter results will be shared with students in the result notification.

Supplementary exam

Students who do pass the Intermediate Public Examination will have another chance during the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPEASE). The details about the TS IPEASE 2025 will be shared after the result announcement.

Jobs

Those who do not want to continue with studies after Class 12th, can consider taking up jobs. Talking specifically about government jobs, there are many sectors that appoint candidates based on Class 10 results.

Some of them are:

Staff Selection Commission

Military services

Police

State government jobs

Postal service.

TS Inter result 2025 to be hosted on HT portal

In addition to the official website, Hindustan Times will also host the TS Inter results.

TS Inter result 2025 on HT Portal

TSBIE conducted the TS Inter 1st year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams were held from March 6 to 25. Papers were held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The 1st and 2nd year exams started with the second language paper I and paper II and ended with the modern language paper I and paper II, respectively.

Last year's results

Last year, the overall pass percentage for IPE 1st year students was 60.01 per cent. The pass percentage of girls students was 68.35 per cent and for boys, it was 51.50 per cent.

The overall pass percentage for the IPE second year was 64.19 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 72.53 per cent, higher than boys' 56.10 per cent.