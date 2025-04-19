TS Inter Results 2025 Date: Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year results on April 22 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2025 Date: The The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) will declare the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22, 2205. When released, candidates who appeared in examinations will be able to check their TS Inter result cum marks memos at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Results 2025 Date: The Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year results will be announced on April 22 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar/HT)

Apart from the official website, the TSBIE Inter result will be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. Students of IPE 1st and 2nd year exams can register using the link given below. As soon as the result is available, an alert will be sent to the registered numbers and email addresses.

TS Inter Results 2025 on HT Portal

This year, TS Inter 1st year theory exams were held from March 5 to 24 and second-year theory exams took place from March 6 to 25. The papers were conducted in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm.

The 1st and 2nd year examinations started with second language paper I and paper II and concluded with modern language paper I and paper II, respectively.

Notably, in 2024, the overall pass percentage for the TS 1st year exams was 60.01 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 68.35 per cent and for boys, it was 51.50 per cent.

Likewise, the overall pass percentage for the TS Inter 2nd year exams was 64.19 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 72.53 per cent and it was 56.10 per cent for boys.

Meanwhile, students who do not pass the IPE March examination will get another chance to appear for the Supplementary examination.

TS Inter Results 2025: How to download

Candidates will be able to check their results when out by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website on tgbie.cgg.gov.in. On the home page, click on the links to check TS Inter 1st or Inter 2nd year results 2025 as required. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Your TS Inter Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.