TS Inter Results 2025 on April 22, know credentials to be kept ready for checking Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year scores

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) will announce the results of Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 examinations on Tuesday, April 22, 2205. Once out, students who appeared in examinations can check their TS Inter result cum marks memos at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Results 2025 will be released on April 22. Students must keep important credentials ready to check their Telangana IPE 1st and 2nd year scores when out. (HT file)

Notably, before the results are out, it is advisable that students keep certain information ready beforehand to avoid last minute rush.

As such, candidates should keep the following information handy:

TS Inter Admit Card 2025. Examination Roll Number,

Once the result link is activated, students will need to key in any of these details in order to access their scorecards.

After downloading the scorecards, students should check for the following details:

Candidate's name Roll number Subject-wise marks Qualifying status

It may be mentioned here that the TSBIE Inter result will also be available on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. To check the results on HT Portal, students will need to register themselves using the link given below.

An alert will be sent to the registered numbers and email addresses of students once the result link is activated.

The TS Inter 1st year theory exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24, and 2nd year theory exams was held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

Last year's result data

The overall pass percentage for the TS 1st year exams in 2024 was 60.01 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage 68.35 per cent. The pass percentage of boys 51.50 per cent.

For TS 2nd Year, the overall pass percentage stood at 64.19 per cent.

Again, girls had surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 72.53 per cent, while pass percentage of boys was 56.10 per cent.

TS Inter Results 2025: Steps to download when out

To download the results when out, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website on tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on the links to check TS Inter 1st or Inter 2nd year results 2025 as required on the home page. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your TS Inter Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates may visit the official website of