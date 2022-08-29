TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Result today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Live: The Telangana board will announce the Class 12 supplementary exam results 2022 on August 30 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Check results here once declared.
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the inter supplementary examination results 2022 today i.e on August 30, 2022 at 9:30 am. Once released, interested candidates who appeared for 2nd year for the inter supplementary examination, will be able to check and download their results from the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
According to the official notice, the results of only second year students will be declared so that the students can participate in the EAMCET counselling.
TSBIE held the Intermediate Supplementary examinations from August 1 to 10, 2022.
Marks of the candidates will be published at the official websites after result declaration.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 11:56 PM
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: where to check
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 can be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in after it is declared.
-
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 10:59 PM
TS Inter Supplementary Results declaration time
The Telangana inter supplementary results will be declared on Tuesday at 9.30am.
-
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 10:31 PM
Telangana inter supplementary results on August 30
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the inter supplementary exam results tomorrow.