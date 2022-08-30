TS Inter 1st year Supply results 2022 out, know how to check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter supplementary examination result today i.e August 30, 2022. Interested students can download their result memos from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) were held from August 1 to 10, 2022. Both first and second year students can now check their results.

TSBIE has published the result of the First Year candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination for General and Vocational Courses. Second year students can also access and check their results on the official website.

A total of 2,20,456 candidates appeared for the first year general courses exam out of which 98,168 were girls and 1,22,288 were boys. 1,49,285 have been declared passed. Total pass percentage is 67.72%.

A total of 18,955 candidates appeared for the 1st year vocational courses exam out of which 5,841 were girls and 13,114 were boys. 858 candidates have been declared qualified.

Total pass percentage for vocational courses is 57.28%.

TS inter supply results: How to download result memo

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the “TSBIE IPE/IPASE 2022 Mark’s Memos” under results

Key in your hall ticket number and other details

Click on “Get memo”

Your marks memo will appear on screen

Check and download for future purposes

Here is the direct link. Click here.