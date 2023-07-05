TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live: Telangana supplementary results latest updates

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce TS Inter Supply Result 2023 in due course of time. The result for Telangana 1st, 2nd year supplementary examination when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year supplementary results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The TS Inter first-year IPASE examination was conducted from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023. The examination was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

More than 1.50 lakh candidates have appeared for first year supplementary examination and more than 1.20 lakh candidates have appeared for second year examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.