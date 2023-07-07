TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live: TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results likely July 7

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will likely announce TS Inter Supply Result 2023 on July 7, 2023. The TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Manabadi TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results at results.cgg.gov.in(HT file)

A board official told HT that TS Inter Supply result is expected to be announced on July 7 or July 8, 2023.

To check the results, candidates will require their hall ticket number. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year supplementary examination this year.

TSBIE conducted TS Inter first-year IPASE examination from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023. The examination was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details.