The TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 has been officially declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), bringing relief to thousands of students who had appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026. TS Inter Supply Result 2026: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year supplementary results declared at results.cgg.gov.in, direct link here (HT File Photo)

The results for both 1st Year and 2nd Year Intermediate students have been made available online, and they can now be accessed through the official result portal using hall ticket credentials.

Direct link to check results here

The supplementary examinations were conducted to provide an additional opportunity to students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board examinations. With the announcement of the results, the academic status of candidates has been updated, and further admission or academic planning can now be carried out accordingly.

The result-checking process has been simplified by TSBIE, and direct access to the result link has been provided through the official website. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number, date of birth, and other required details ready before the result page is accessed. Once the login credentials are entered, the subject-wise marks, qualifying status, and overall performance can be viewed and downloaded. A digital copy of the scorecard can also be saved for future reference until the original marks memo is issued.

following these steps:

Visit the official TSBIE/TGBIE result portal.

Click on TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026 or IPASE 2026 Results.

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and other required credentials (if asked).

Click on Submit/Get Results.

Your subject-wise marks, result status, and marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the digital marks memo for future reference.

Take a printout for admission and verification purposes.

Details Required:

Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth (if required by the portal)

Stream/Year details (if prompted)

Official Websites:

TGBIE

CGG Results Portal

Students are encouraged to verify all details mentioned in the online scorecard and retain a copy for admission and documentation purposes. The declaration of the TSBIE Inter Supply Results 2026 has marked the conclusion of the supplementary examination process, and the next phase of academic progression can now be pursued by qualified candidates with confidence.

Important Points:

The online marks memo is provisional.

Original marks memos will be issued through respective colleges.

If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, students may try again after some time or use alternative authorized result portals.