TS Inter Supply Results 2022 Date: TSBIE result tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the inter supplementary examination results 2022 tomorrow i.e on August 30, 2022 at 9:30 am.

Once released, interested candidates who appeared for 2nd year for the intermediate public advanced supplementary examination, August 2022 will be able to check and download their results from the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the results of only second year students will be declared in order to facilitate them for EAMCET counselling.

The result will be primarily declared in the premises of O/o, the secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Nampally. After declaration marks of the candidates will also be published at the official websites.

TSBIE Intermediate Supplementary examinations were conducted from August 1 to 10, 2022.

TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the TS inter exam result 2022 link

Key in your credentials and login

TS Inter result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes